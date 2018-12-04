Mindfire Solutions Hosts 'TechBhubaneswar 2018'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BHUBANESWAR, India, December 4, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security to be Key Themes in the Day-long Conclave Mindfire Solutions is all set to host the 3rd edition of TechBhubaneswar on the 9th of Dec., 2018 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The day-long conclave will see participation from key industry practitioners in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cyber Security space. It is an ideal place for technical experts to meet, engage and discuss ideas and models in these emerging areas. TechBhubaneswar is the biggest event of its kind in East India. India's leading technology services company, Mindfire Solutions, will host the 3rd edition of TechBhubaneswar on 9th December 2018. The theme this year is 'Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security' - areas that hold very high significance in the context of the technological evolution that is underway. Besides these topics, the conclave will also host other technical tracks such as Software testing, and Open source & Web. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/618486/Mindfire_Solutions_Logo.jpg )In total, the event will comprise of 13 Technical sessions, 9 Lightning Tech sessions, 2 Non-technical sessions and a panel discussion. The Conclave will discuss the latest topics on data privacy, blockchain, cyber-crimes among other things in the cyber security space. In the AI space, there will be discussions on practical implications of AI and Machine Learning for enterprises, and how the solutions can enhance business productivity.The conclave will be graced by noted technical experts and C-level executives from leading companies and start-ups. With an inspiring list of speakers, including Siddharth Rajhans, Principal Policy Officer, New York, this conclave is a must-attend for India's AI and cyber security professionals.With a gathering of 650 participants, TechBhubaneswar 2018 is expected to be much bigger than the previous editions. To add more excitement and energy to the event, the organizing team has planned to host some interesting games along with surprise gifts for the audiences. Besides these, the event will also showcase an ancient form of art for which the state of Odisha is renowned worldwide.Who Should Attend?Business leaders who are considering implementing AI solutionsTechnical leaders who are working on solutions to integrate AI into existing technology infrastructureProfessionals working with and supporting AI and cyber security teamsStartups working in the AI or Cyber Security spaceGovernment Officials and Public Sector UndertakingsInfluencers, academicians, researchers, ethical hackers and tech enthusiasts.Conclave Highlights:- 600 Attendees- 5 Keynote sessions- Panel Discussions and Q&A sessions- Demo to showcase products- Great Networking OpportunityThe process of registration is open now to participate in this mega event, either as a participant or a speaker. Some of the speakers of the earlier versions have already expressed their keen interest to visit as participants this year to experience the fervor again, besides leveraging the opportunity to interact with many young and excited technology-enthusiasts.In the words of Mr. Chinmoy Panda, Chief Executive Officer, Mindfire Solutions: "Through TechBhubaneswar, Mindfire gives technology enthusiasts a platform to discuss and share ideas about emerging technologies. The energy and enthusiasm that we see from the participants eggs us on to host the event every year on a much bigger scale."For more details on TechBhubaneswar, click : http://www.techbhubaneswar.com/About TechBhubaneswar:Instituted in the year 2016, the popularity of the event has been on the upswing ever since. The audiences comprise primarily of software professionals from across the country, associated in various capacities with the field of Information Technology. The speakers who grace the event are eminent personalities of the industry, who have established positions of eminence by way of their contributions and depth in their respective fields of expertise. Through their sessions, they educate and enthrall the audiences by bringing to the fore innovative concepts and offering insights on phenomena likely to bring about significant developments in the future.About Mindfire Solutions: Mindfire Solutions is a leading global software development and technology services company. Started in 1999, Mindfire has been helping clients across the globe in their product development in a cost-effective way. We have over 650+ talented minds across two centers in India and a sales office in the US. Mindfire is a winner of the Dun & Bradstreet Fastest Growing SME 2013 Award, Deloitte Technology Fast50 India2013 Award, Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award awarded as silicon India Top 25 QA Testing Companies.To know more, visit us at http://www.mindfiresolutions.com/