Mindteck Recognized as a Niche and Emerging Player by Zinnov

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Business Wire IndiaMindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 51744 and NSE: MINDTECK), a global technology company, today announced that the company has been identified as a niche and emerging player in the Zinnov Zones 2018 Engineering R&D Services ratings. Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm, has been annually assessing the prowess of global service providers in overall, horizontal, and vertical-specific ER&D services capabilities since 2009. The firm also releases ratings in IoT, Digital, and Media & Technology.Sidhant Rastogi, Partner at Zinnov, commented, Mindteck has been able to establish itself as an able service provider for large enterprises across verticals such as enterprise software, storage, and medical devices. From a digital engineering perspective, the firm is actively working on establishing its prowess in the IoT space. Specifically, Mindteck was rated in five Zinnov Zones: Emerging Zone in Overall ER&D and Quality Assurance Engineering; Execution Zone of leading service providers in Computer Peripherals and Storage, as well as Enterprise Software; the Breakout Zone of leading service providers in Medical Devices. Factors underlying the Zone ratings include clientele, R&D delivery, engineering capacity, niche capability, innovation frameworks, and specific industry alliances, partnerships and membership in global forums. Sanjeev Kathpalia, Mindteck CEO and MD, said, This acknowledgement is a testament to Mindtecks long-standing client relationships and strong niche capabilities, as well as our smart investments in people, training, new technologies, and other emerging growth opportunities.For more information, Click here, or contact Balika Hegde at balika.hegde@mindteck.com.About MindteckMindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. Its legacy expertise in embedded systems, enterprise applications and testing complement newer Analytics, Cloud, IoT, and RPA disciplines and accompanying solutions, and ensures that its clients R&D and technology investments are maximized. Since its establishment in 1991, the companys clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. Mindteck is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE Mindteck). It is among a select group of global companies appraised at Maturity Level 5, Version 1.3 of the CMMI Institutes Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). Office Locations: India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Netherlands, Germany, Bahrain, Turkey, UK, US, and Canada. Development Centers: Singapore and India (Kolkata and Bengaluru). Founding Member: The Atlas of Economic Complexity (www.atlas.cid.harvard.edu) for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University. www.mindteck.comAbout Zinnov Founded in 2002, Zinnov is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Bangalore. In over a decade, they have built in-depth expertise in engineering and digital practice areas. They assist their customers in effectively leveraging global innovation and technology ecosystems to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. Zinnovs team of experienced professionals serves clients in Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services & Retail verticals, and in the United States, Europe, Japan and India. For any further media inquiries, please contact Nitika Goel at media@zinnov.com.