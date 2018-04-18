Mindtree Q4 net up over 87% at Rs 182.2 cr

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Mid-sized software services firm Mindtree today reported over 87 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 182.2 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2018.

The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 97.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Its revenue rose by 11.1 per cent to Rs 1,464 crore in the January-March 2018 period from Rs 1,318.1 crore a year ago.

In dollar terms, net profit surged over 95 per cent to USD 28.2 million, while revenue grew 15.6 per cent to USD 226.2 million in the quarter under review.

"We ended the year on a strong note, and seeing that momentum creating a healthy start to our new fiscal year," Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Rostow Ravanan said.

For the year ended on March 31, 2018, the companys net profit grew 36.2 per cent to Rs 570 crore, while revenue was up 4.3 per cent to Rs 5,462.8 crore as over the previous fiscal.

Mindtree had 338 active clients as of March 31, 2018. It added 523 people during the quarter on net basis, taking its headcount to 17,723.