Miner's body retrieved after nine days of its detection

(Eds: Updates with more quotes, background) Shillong, Jan 24 (PTI) The Indian Navy and the NDRF Thursdayretrieved the body of one of the 15 miners trapped since December 13 inside a 370-foot deep coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, officials said. They said that a search operation for the other missing minerscontinued using an underwater robotic vehicle. Fifteen diggers had got trapped inside the flooded mine on December 13. The incident had caught the nation's attention to illegal coal mining in the northeastern state of Meghalaya at the cost of human lives despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal. The body of the miner was detected by an unmanned remotely controlled vehicle (ROV) on January 16 during a routine search mission inside the 370-foot deep shaft of the mine. "The Indian Navy jointly in collaboration with the NDRF today retrieved the body of the dead miner from the main shaft in an operation between 9 am and 3 pm," operations spokesperson R Susngi said. According to the district officials, an inquiry was conducted by a magistrate in the presence of Deputy Commissioner F M Dopth. The district medical head Dr Mitul Sangma conducted a post-mortem and the body will be taken to the Khliehriat Community Health Centre, 36 km from the mineat Khlooryngksan, officials said. The body will be kept in cold storage to allow the relatives to come and identify, Susngi said. According to a statement issued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), "After all the hardship and our dedicated efforts, a body was recovered from the main shaft." NDRF personnel from Guwahati led by its AssistantCommandant Santosh Kumar Singh has been involved in thesearch and rescue operation in the coal mine since the day oftragedy. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy continued with their searchoperation using the unmanned ROV for the 14 other miners who are still trapped inside, Susngi said. The other agencies involved in dewatering the nearbyabandoned mines on Thursday pumped out over 64.74 lakh litresof water in the past 24 hours, according to the spokesperson. Pumps from Coal India Ltd, KSB and Odhisa Fire Servicehave been put into service, he said. PTI JOP SNS DPBDPB