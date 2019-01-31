Mines Secy for increase in sustainable domestic consumption of aluminium

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Mines Secretary Anil G Mukim Thursday called for augmenting domestic consumption of aluminium in a sustainable manner and promote the alloy as a metal of choice for the future, according to a statement. While inaugurating the International Conference on Aluminium Mines Secretary Anil G Mukim praised the Indian aluminium industry for showcasing country's strength in front of a global audience. "Anil Mukim...urged the stakeholders to work towards increasing the domestic consumption of aluminium in a sustainable manner," Aluminium Association of India (AAI) said in a statement. AAI Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand further said "...at the national level, we are committed to take steps to increase domestic consumption as there is tremendous scope and at the state level, project mineral-rich Odisha as the Aluminium Capital of India". Ajay Dixit, CEO, aluminium and power, Vedanta Ltd, said that India can evolve as the nation of choice for the global aluminium industry. "While the aluminiumsector contributes 1.9 per cent to our manufacturing GDP currently, itcan contribute almost 10 per cent to the GDP in the next three to five years.With government support, this metal of national importancecan propel the next wave of development and job creation in the country." International Conference on Aluminium (INCAL 2019) is being held in Bhubaneswar for the first time, under the aegis of Ministry of Mines and organised by AAI. PTI SID DRR