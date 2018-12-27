Mini sewage treatment plants to be built across Delhi: CM

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday inspected a beautified water body in southwest Delhi's Rajokri area and said mini sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be built across the national capital. Talking to reporters after the inspection, the chief minister said a walking track has been built around the beautified water body in an eco-friendly manner and the government will soon make available swings for the children and an open gym in the vicinity. He said there are many slum colonies around the water body and all the dirt, mud, sewer of these settlements used to accumulate there, causing breeding of flies and mosquitoes in the entire area. "The water body is now rejuvenated and beautified. A mini waste STP has been built which treats the generated waste water. Its daily-treating- capacity is 6 lakh litres," he said. Kejriwal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), said the government's focus is on creating mini STPs across the city. "In view of the waste water network within Delhi, it is better to have mini STPs according to the needs of the residents than spending thousands of crores of rupees on large STPs in specific areas within the city," the chief minister said. PTI BUN CK