Minimum temp settles at 8.6 deg C, lowest of the season so far

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) It was a cold day in the national capital with the minimum temperature plunging to 8.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season so far.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, said a Meteorological (MeT) department official.The humidity oscillated between 95 and 34 per cent.The Met office has forecast overcast skies along with the possibility of shallow fog in the morning for Tuesday."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 27 and 9 degrees respectively," the weatherman said.On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 9 degrees Celsius. PTI PLB KJ