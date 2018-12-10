Minimum temperatures above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in parts of Punjab and Haryana rose above normal limits on Monday owing to an approaching western disturbance, after remaining below normal for the last few days, a MeT department official said.In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, up six notches against normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective lows of 8 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, he said.Pathankot (9.7 degrees Celsius), Adampur (8 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (9.4 degrees Celsius) and Faridkot (9 degrees Celsius) registered above-normal minimum temperatures.In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits.Ambala registered a low of 8 degrees Celsius, while Hisar (7.8 degrees Celsius), Karnal (10.6 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (8.2 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (10.7 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (10.9 degrees Celsius) also recorded above-normal minimum temperatures, the MeT department said.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN AD NSD