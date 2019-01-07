Mining case: Private secretaries to be in police remand for 8 hours

Lucknow Jan 7 (PTI) Special Judge (anti-corruption) A K Shukla Wednesday sent three private secretaries of state ministers to police custody for eight hours for interrogation in alleged corruption in mining lease deals. Om Prakash Kashyap, Ram Naresh Tripathi and Santosh Kumar Awasthi were arrested on allegations of facilitating deals for mines leases, officials said. The remand period will start on Tuesday at 8.00 am. The court issued the order on the application of SHO Hazratganj Abhai Mishra. It was said the accused were public servants and their crime was serious. In a TV sting operation ,the accused were said to have mentioned their "setting" with Saharanpur commissioner and DM for facilitating a contract. Three days police custody was demanded for interrogation of the accused on these points. PTI COR SAB INDIND