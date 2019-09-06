MINISO Announces Achievement of the 100 store Milestone in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The brand celebrated this accomplishment with all their partners in New Delhi6nd September 2019, New Delhi: Japanese designer brand MINISO, announced and celebrated the achievement of the breakthrough 100 stores in India at a closed-door event held at Pullman Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi on 31st August19. The celebratory event was attended by the brands partners from across the subcontinent. There were 180 participants at the affair, who not only came together to rejoice this momentous achievement, but also to discuss and gain insight into MINISOs business strategy post this milestone. MINISO has been operating in India for the last two years and has shown a rampant growth in terms of establishing its presence across the entirety of the Indian geography. The brand currently has 106 stores across 43 + Indian cities. Owing to the splendid response towards its products, MINISO has continued to add newer categories to their portfolio - manufacturing some in India itself. The brand has also forged partnerships with key global IPs like Marvel, Cartoon Network, Pink Panther, We Bear Bare etc. to further enhance the brand recognition in the market. These strategic collaborations have been undertaken by the brand to accelerate a holistic image upgradation of MINISO products globally. Despite a few initial hiccups in their original expansion plan, MINISO India has regained their momentum and adjusted their strategy for Indian market.The vision of the conference was to bring together the key players in the Indian market that have been significant contributors to the brands growth in India by honouring them through an award ceremony during the celebration. MINISO India presented eight awards in three categories, namely Best Cooperation Store, Best Management Store, Best Standard Store and more. The conference also shed light on the brands future plans in the subcontinent along with highlighting their interest in expanding their product portfolio and sourcing from India. MINISO also officially showcased their recently Marvel Collection- which is a partnership with one of the biggest IPs in the world Speaking on this landmark achievement, Mr. Tyrone Li, General Manager India for MINISO said, We at MINISO India are very proud of this achievement and are excited to share our happiness and celebrate with all those that have made this possible. We are grateful for the love and support our patrons have showered on us through this journey. This celebration is our way of showing gratitude to all our partners and facilitate a cross learning experience amongst the stakeholders of the company and perhaps explore how we can together further the companys growth prospects in India and reach bigger milestones.He further added, Our perspective towards India has changed over our course of being here. Our vision is to now explore strategic business partnerships within the country that would help us in producing goods at competitive prices. This would enable us to manufacture certain merchandise in India and then export to other countries. We are now looking to streamline the supply chain resources of the group with a keen focus on developing local direct mining resources. We strongly believe that this would prove to be beneficial to both the consumers and the franchise owners The conference highlighted the achievements of the brand and aimed to facilitate dialogue between the key stakeholders of the company. The attendees were gratified whole heartedly at the ceremony where they also witnessed music and dance performances at their finest.ABOUT MINISOMINISO, a Japan-based designer brand, was co-founded by Japanese designer Mr. Miyake Junya and Chinese young entrepreneur Mr. Ye Guofu in Tokyo, Japan, with the former serving as chief designer.Sticking to the life philosophy of simplicity, nature and good quality and the brand proposition of returning to the nature, MINISO focuses on life supplies with aesthetic beauty. With the core values of excellent product design, high cost performance and comfortable shopping experience, MINISO has gained popularity among consumers, which sets the personalized consumption trend in the household market. PWRPWR