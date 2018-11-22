Minister Firhad Hakim elected new mayor of Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 22 ( PTI) State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim was on Thursday elected the new mayor of Kolkata. Hakim was elected the leader of TMC party in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and councillor Atin Ghosh was appointed its deputy leader. TMC councillors of the city civic body held a meeting to elect their new leader. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee was also present in the meeting during the day. Sovan Chatterjee had resigned from the post of mayor this morning. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Chatterjee, who was also the housing and fire services minister, had resigned from the cabinet Tuesday evening. Banerjee, who had asked Chatterjee to step down from the mayor post on Tuesday after he quit the cabinet, has ruled out any crisis in the government following his resignations. Chatterjee told newsmen that he is ready to quit as KMC councillor and also as an MLA of the TMC if the party asks him to. PTI PNT KK CK