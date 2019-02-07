Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan Launches “Plumber Konnect” - Mobile App Exclusively for Certified Plumbers at ‘Plumbing Skills Mahotsav’

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir) Nearly 10,000 plumbers attended the Mahotsav by IPSC. Minister recognises the Plumbing Sector as one of the biggest employment generators The apex skilling body of the Indian Plumbing Industry, IPSC (Indian Plumbing Skills Council) organized the mega event, Plumbing Skills Mahotsav which was inaugurated by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Honble Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship at Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi. The day long event was attended by almost 10,000 plumbers from all parts of North India who were trained in the latest plumbing techniques and were also handed out participation certificates. Many who have already undergone skill training and assessment are also being felicitated with the IPSC-Skill India Certification. One of the biggest highlight of the event was the launch of Plumber Konnect Worlds 1st Mobile App which aims to bring certified plumbers closer to its users. Plumbing Skills Mahotsav also witnessed the best plumbers being handpicked for International and Domestic placements by the companies as a part of the Job Fair. Other excitement at the mega event includes Lucky Draw including Motorcycles, TVs, Tool Kits, and Prizes etc. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Honble Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said, With a workforce of more than 8 lakh, the plumbing community is one of the largest in India. Building a New India will require a highly skilled workforce including those in the plumbing sector. It is our responsibility to update our workforce in plumbing sector with skills & technology to meet the demands of evolving market and aspirations of a New India. The nature of plumbing industry is also evolving fast. We must keep pace with the rapid changes to build a world class skilled workforce in the plumbing sector. We will ensure every plumber has a bank account, has a life, accident & health insurance to cover for his/her needs. With majority of the plumbing industry workforce in India informally trained, it is imperative for us to incorporate technological interventions to expand the horizon of skill training across our plumbing workforce to match with the global standards, further added Pradhan. He also appealed the plumbing community to avail loan facility under MUDRA Yojana and walk on the path of self-employment and evolve from being job seekers to job creators. On the occasion, Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also handed over awards to distinguished people in the plumbing community and certificates to skilled candidates in plumbing. Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of IPSC in a written message, Hereby take this opportunity to congratulate Indian Plumbing Skills Council for their stupendous effort of organizing the Plumbing Skills Mahotsav 2019, an occasion which will not only bring together around 10,000 plumbers on a single platform, but it would also be the biggest such event ever conducted. It would also be a unique opportunity for the entire plumbing fraternity - industry, ministry and plumbing work force - to converge and pave the way forward together. The Skilling world has its eyes set on scale, speed and precision, the three cornerstones on which the event will be poised, I believe. Plumbing is a technical skill having a vast range of application across all the sectors of Economy Agricultural, Manufacturing, Industrial, Construction and Domestic. Latest plumbing techniques can go a long way in maintaining public health and realizing environment-related goals such as effective water management and its conservation, added the Prime Minister. Plumbing Skills Mahotsav by IPSC under the aegis of NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) marked the presence of distinguished dignitaries and industrialists including Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC, Dr. R. K. Somany, Chairman IPSC, Mr. Vinay Gupta, Vice-chairman IPSC; Mr. Rajesh Agarwal, Joint Secy& CVO Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora (IPA Chairman), Heads of State Skill Missions. Speaking at the Plumbing Skills Mahotsav, Dr. R. K. Somany, Chairman, Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) said, We at IPSC understand the value of plumbers. They are the first soldiers in the line of defense against issues such as water shortage, water-borne diseases and play a very vital role in keeping the society clean and safe. We have made a promise to the community and country to train a workforce of 12 Lakh by 2022, out of which we have already trained and certified more than 90,000 plumbers. IPSC, through its various activities, is putting Indian plumbers on a global platform.Dr.Somany further elaborated, "Plumbing Skills Mahotsav initiative is undertaken to advocate the public about the importance of plumbing and also educate our plumbers in India about the important work they undertake. It is very heartening to see women plumbers here today amongst us and this has only been possible owing to training and inclusivity offered by IPSC. Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) while congratulating IPSC in a written message conveyed, Given the growing demands of real estate, infrastructure and with it, the need for highly skilled Plumbers, I commend the Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) for the efforts they have been making for enhancing the skills of Plumbers across the Country. I congratulate them for undertaking initiatives such as Plumbing Skills Mahotsav which aims to exhibit the latest of plumbing products and provide networking opportunities to all Stakeholders. I am also delighted to hear of the launch of 'Plumber Konnect' app which aims to bring trained Plumbers closer to its users. I believe that initiatives such as these will provide the necessary impetus to the need for becoming responsive to market demand and meeting consumer expectations. Plumbing Skills Mahotsav is a part of the larger ecosystem IPSC has envisaged and the launch of Mobile App, Plumber Konnect shall act as a catalyst in the perfect marriage of bringing technology and skills together to benefit the end consumer. Plumber Konnect is an innovative app, where the user will get best service from a trained and certified plumber and genuine parts in minimum time on pre approved costs. The app has also been seamlessly integrated to payment gateways.Mr. Vinay Gupta, Vice Chairman, IPSC said, IPSC has been working continuously to engage the industry towards the Skill India Mission amongst important other activities pertaining to formalizing the skilling eco-system in the Indian Plumbing Sector. This is an event which is sure to be a milestone in the skilling ecosystem as it aspires to bring together the entire plumbing fraternity the Manufacturers, Consultants, Contractors, Developers, Workforce engaged in Plumbing along with the Skills Ecosystem comprising Ministry, NSDC, State Skill Missions, training and Assessment partner on one single platform. This is aimed towards fruitful interactions, value-addition to all the stakeholders involved and creation of an even more effective platform for the promotion of skill development in the plumbing sector. Overseas employment for the plumbing workforce is yet another area in which IPSC has also been particularly active and has also been largely successful. IPSC has also been trying to get notification issued by several agencies (private and public) so that the trained and certified plumbers are gainfully employed, added Mr. Gupta. Plumbing Skills Mahotsav also showcased range of advanced products, educational seminar and Job placement workshops by the international & domestic brand like Hindware, Bathline, NSF, Watertec, Viega, Jain Plumbing, Acquaviva, Rothenberger, Kitec, Parryware, and Xylem etc. Image 1: L-R: Mr. Vinay Gupta, Vice Chairman, IPSC, Maj. Gen. T. K. Chadha of IPSC, Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr. R. K. Somany, Chairman, IPSC & Extreme Right Rajesh Agarwal, Joint Secy& CVO, MSDE at Plumbing Skills mahotsav 2019 Image 2: Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Honble Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship giving Certificate to Plumber at Plumbing Skill Mahotsav 2019 in New Delhi PWRPWR