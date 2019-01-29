Ministers enjoy screening of Uri:The Surgical Strike

Allahabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh Tuesday enjoyed screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike at a 'mobile digital' theatre here.The movie is based on the surgical strike carried out by the Indian armed forces in September 2016 against militant launch pads across the Line of Control in Pak-Occupied Kashmir.Speaking on the occasion Singh said, "It was a pleasure watching 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' with my Cabinet colleagues in Kumbh today.""The movie shows the bravery of the Army and the firm decision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.Health Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi too watched the movie. PTI RAJ RAXRAX