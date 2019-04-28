Minor abducted, killed in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 28 (PTI) Two men allegedly killed an 11-year-old boy after abducting him from his home in Modinagar area here , police said Sunday.Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the two men late Saturday night reached at Aditya's home and asked the location of his father's shop. Then they forced him to sit on the motorcycle and took him away.When Aditya did not return back home till late night, his father Sanjiv Kumar tried to search him and thereafter he lodged a missing report. During search, the minor was found dead in a field in the Niwari police station area. Police has procured the CCTV footage of the incident in which faces of the kidnappers are not clearly visible. Sanjiv told the police that he did not receive any ransom call. The body was sent for post-mortem, the SP said. PTI CORR DPBDPB