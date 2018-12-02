Minor administrative reshuffle in J-K, 15 KAS officers transferred

Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) In a minor administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered transfer and posting of over a dozen KAS officers, an official spokesman said on Sunday.Nissar Ahmad Wani, awaiting orders of adjustment in the general administration department (GAD), is posted as the director of tourism, Kashmir. He will be relieving divisional commissioner of Kashmir of the additional responsibilities.On November 1, the government had ordered that Tasaduq Jeelani would with immediate effect cease to function as the director of tourism, Kashmir.Jeelani is transferred and posted as the director of panchayati raj and ex-officio special secretary to the government , department of rural development and panchayati raj, the spokesman said.Prominent among those who were transferred included Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Arvind Kotwal, who was posted as the Samba additional district development commissioner, replacing Pankaj Magotra.Magotra will be the new commissioner of the JMC, the spokesman said.He said Jammu horticulture director Anuradha Gupta was transferred and posted as the director school education Jammu.Deepika Kumari Sharma, the managing director of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (JAKFED), is transferred and posted as executive director of Mubarak Mandi heritage society, relieving director tourism of Jammu O P Bhagat of additional charge of the post.Rakesh Kumar Srangal, the director school education, Jammu, is transferred and posted director horticulture Jammu, the spokesman said.He said Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, the director of panchayati raj, is transferred and posted as the additional district development commissioner Jammu.Srinagar additional district development commissioner Mehraj-Ud-Din Rather was given the additional charge of the post of director in the sheep husbandry, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties till further orders.The spokesperson said Suriya Jabeen, the additional district development commissioner of Jammu, is transferred and posted as the managing director, JAKFED.Kanta Devi, the additional deputy commissioner of Jammu, is transferred and shall await further orders of posting in the office of the divisional commissioner of Jammu.Mohammad Farooq Dar, the deputy excise commissioner (executive) Kashmir is transferred and posted as the additional secretary to the government, agriculture production department, the spokesman said.Ulfat Jabeen, the deputy commissioner, sales taxes (stamps) Srinagar shall also hold the charge of post of deputy excise commissioner (executive) Kashmir in addition to her own duties till further orders.Additional deputy commissioner of Srinagar Kuldeep Krishan Sidha shall also hold the charge of the post of deputy commissioner, relief organisation (migrants), Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.Abdul Aziz Sheikh, programme officer, ICDS project, Ganderbal is transferred and posted as member, J&K Services Selection Board, the spokesman said. PTI TAS DPB