Minor boy commits suicide in Hamirpur village

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 19 (PTI) In a shocking incident, a minor boy allegedly committed suicide Saturday by setting himself afire at Chowki Jamwala village in Hamirpur district, the police said.The fifteen-year-old boy was said to be upset with some of his family members, said Hamirpur Additional Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur, adding that he locked himself in a room and set himself afire.The officer said the victim's body was sent to the local hospital for postmortem.The Hamirpur police has registered a case and further investigations are on, he added.