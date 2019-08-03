Minor boy found dead in pond in South Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The body of a Class 6 student, who went missing after school a day ago, was found in a pond behind the Air Force Station in Aya Nagar on Saturday, police said. Shubham Kumar, 12, was a resident of Aya Nagar, they said.According to the police, Madan Lal Gothwal (30), the father of Shubham, filed a complaint late Friday night after his son did not return home from school.During investigation, the body was recovered from a pond in the jungle behind the Air Force Station in Aya Nagar around 8.30 am on Saturday morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said. There were no injury marks on the body, the police said, adding his school uniform and bag were found outside the pond.The body has been kent in the AIIMS mortuary and post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, the DCP said. PTI NIT DPB