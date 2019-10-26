Minor boy, girl found dead in AP

Machilipatnam (AP), Oct 26 (PTI) A minor boy and a minor girl, who had reportedly eloped a week ago, were found dead in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The police have registered a kidnapping case based on a written complaint lodged by the girl's parents, Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha said. The duo, who had reportedly eloped on October 20, were found dead at a house in Jayapuram village of Bantumilli mandal. The boy's body was found hanged from a ceiling fan and the girl was believed to have died of poisoning, the police said. PTI CORR SNE SMNSMN