scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Minor boy, girl found dead in AP

Machilipatnam (AP), Oct 26 (PTI) A minor boy and a minor girl, who had reportedly eloped a week ago, were found dead in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The police have registered a kidnapping case based on a written complaint lodged by the girl's parents, Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha said. The duo, who had reportedly eloped on October 20, were found dead at a house in Jayapuram village of Bantumilli mandal. The boy's body was found hanged from a ceiling fan and the girl was believed to have died of poisoning, the police said. PTI CORR SNE SMNSMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos