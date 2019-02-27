Minor boy missing since Sunday found dead

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 27 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy, who was missing since Sunday, has been found dead at a jungle in Charthawal town of the district, police said Wednesday.It is suspected that the boy, a student of class IV, was strangulated. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.The body was found Tuesday. A case has been registered against unidentified people and investigation in underway, police said. PTI CORR NSDNSD