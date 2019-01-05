Minor boy, mother drown in Sikar

Sikar, Jan 5 (PTI) A minor boy and his mother have drowned in an anicut at Jhinthla village under Neem Ka Thana Police Station limits here, officials said. The incident occurred on Friday evening when seven-year-old Ravindra's dog fell into the water body. "Ravindra jumped in, seeing this his mother Geeta Devi, 35, also went in. Both mother and son drowned," police said. When they did not return home, the woman's husband Ramsharan and other relatives started looking for them. On Saturday morning, their bodies were fished out. Post-mortem was conducted and the bodies have been handed over to family members. PTI CORR SDA INDIND