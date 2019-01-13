Minor boys sustain burn injuries in Mandawali

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Two minor boys sustained burn injuries after they allegedly came in contact with a high tension wire when playing near a DDA Park in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said Sunday. "The incident took place on Saturday. The two children hurled a stone wrapped in a polythene with an attached thread towards a high tension wire which resulted in a short circuit," Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) said. A neighbour, who witnessed the incident, alerted the police, following which the victims were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said. One of them is 12 years old, he sustained 40 per cent burn injuries while the other boy of the same age sustained minor burns, he added. A case was registered against unknown person in connection with the matter, police said, adding further probe is underway. PTI AMP INDIND