Minor Dalit girl sexually harassed in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A minor Dalit girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a 22-year-old man at Sikhreda village here, police said Monday. A case has been registered against Sodan Singh under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, SHO Pervesh Kumar said. According to a complaint, the accused took the 8-year-old girl to a sugarcane field and attempted to rape her on Sunday. The girl, however, bit the man's hand and escaped. We are trying to trace the accused, police said.Meanwhile, angry Dalits reached the police station and demanded immediate arrest of the culprit.