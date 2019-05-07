Minor deaf, mute rape victim gives birth to stillborn child, case registered

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) A case of rape was registered against an unidentified person after a 14-year-old deaf and mute girl delivered a stillborn baby in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.The victim's mother had got her admitted to a hospital on May 5 where doctors informed her that the girl was pregnant.She lodged an FIR with the Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday."Banswara SP contacted the victim's family after the matter came to light and a case was registered," DGP Kapil Garg told reporters here. The victim's mother is a widow and works as a labourer in Gujarat while her three children, including the victim, stay in Banswara. PTI SDA RHL