New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a building in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, officials said.No casualty was reported, they said.The fire department received a call about the incident around 11.15 pm, they said. One fire tender was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by 11.40 pm, they said. PTI NIT KJ DPBDPB