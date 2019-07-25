Minor gang-raped at gunpoint in UP

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in a village here, police said on Thursday. Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her, Station House Officer of Bisalpur Harishankar Verma said. The girl was left with a broken arm when she tried to resist the assault, he said. She was sent for medical examination and a case registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family, the SHO added. PTI COR SAB CK