Minor girl abducted from home, raped

Etah, Aug 25 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped while she was asleep at her home in a village here, police said Sunday.According to Circle Officer Jalesar Gurmeet Singh, the 10-year-old was sleeping with her parents and siblings when some unidentified persons entered the house at around 3 am on Saturday, took her to a nearby forest and committed the crime.When the family members woke up in the night, they found the girl missing, and started looking for her. They ultimately found her in an unconscious state in the forest.The family members, along with some villagers, took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.A case has been registered against unknown persons and the girl sent to Aligarh for treatment, Singh said. PTI CORR NAV DPB