Minor girl allegedly abducted in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl, who was returning home from fields, was allegedly abducted by unidentified miscreants at a village in the district, police said Saturday.According to Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma, her cycle was found in a jungle near the village.The minor, who was a Class 9 student, had gone to the fields with her parents, police said.