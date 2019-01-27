Minor girl dies in roof collapse

Bijnor, Jan 27 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl died while her parents sustained injuries when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed here on Sunday, the police said.Circle officer of Najibabad Arun Kumar Singh said, "The incident took place in the morning when the roof of their old house in Sahanpur area collapsed."Sahreen (14) died, while her parents Wahid and Shakila were hospitalised, the police officer said. PTI CORR NAV RHL