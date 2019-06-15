Minor girl drowns in river in Bundi

Kota (Raj), Jun 15 (PTI) A 9-year-old girl drowned on Saturday while she was taking a bath in the Chambal river in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said. The girl was identified as Komal Kumari, a resident of Hariom Nagar in Kota, they said. Kumari allegedly ventured into the deep end of the river while taking a bath along with her maternal grandmother on the banks of the Chambal in Keshoraipatan town of Bundi in the morning, Keshoraipatan Police Station Sub-Inspector Bhagwan Singh said. Unable to spot the girl, her maternal grandmother raised an alarm following which the people from surrounding areas rushed to the spot and initiated a search, he said. The girl was spotted after around 45 minutes and was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead, the SI said. She had come to her maternal grandmother's home in Keshoraipatan for summer vacation, he added. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem. A case under under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death) was registered, the SI said, adding further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI CORR CK