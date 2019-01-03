Minor girl found dead in Haryana

Jhajjar (Haryana), Jan 3 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was found dead in Jhajjar district, police said Thursday.The girl hailed from Uttar Pradesh and it is being suspected by police that she was raped and then killed by her uncle, who is missing from several days, they said."The girl's parents, who are migrant labourers, work at a brick kiln. They have accused her uncle, whose age they claim is 16 years, of being behind the incident," Station House Office (SHO) Jhajjar Police Station, Inspector Sukhbir Singh said.Labourers working at the kiln found the girl's body in the nearby bushes Wednesday morning following which police was informed, he said.Singh said the girl and her uncle went missing from the kiln on December 27 last year.Prior to the body being recovered, the girl's family had visited a police station to lodge a missing complaint. Later, the uncle was also nowhere to be found, the SHO said."We are waiting for the postmortem report. In regards of the age of the suspect, at this stage we cannot confirm if he is actually 16-years-old because we do not have any document from the family to rely on this. A hunt is on to nab him," he said.A case of kidnapping, murder, destruction of evidence under the provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act has been registered by police, Singh said. PTI SUNMAZ KJKJ