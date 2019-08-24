Minor girl from Chhattisgarh rescued from abductor in JK's Samba

Jammu, Aug 24 (PTI) A minor girl, hailing from Chhattisgarh, was rescued from the clutches of her abductor in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Her abductor, Anil Chouhan, was arrested during the rescue operation and both of them were later handed over to the Chhattisgarh police after completing legal formalities, a police spokesman said. He said the Samba police swung into action after getting a call from a woman helpline Saturday morning stating that a girl, who was kidnapped from Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, is being held captive in the Vijaypur area of the district. A team carried out a raid and rescued the girl, the spokesman said. PTI TAS SMNSMN