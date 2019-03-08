Minor girl kidnapped last year rescued by Delhi Police from WB

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from west Delhi's Khyala last year, was rescued by Delhi Police from West Bengal's Durgapur, police said Friday. The accused, Sumit Raj (19), a native of Nalanda district, Bihar was also arrested, they said. The girl had gone missing on August 29 last year, following which her father approached Khyala police station. A case was registered and a cash reward of Rs 20,000 was also declared by the Delhi Police commissioner, police said. During the course of investigation, police learnt that the girl was kidnapped by Raj, who lived in a nearby locality of the victim, was also missing since the incident, Sameer Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), said. On March 5, police received a tip-off that the minor girl was kept in captivity by the accused in Nalanda district of Bihar, following which police rushed to the spot, Sharma said.However, on reaching there, the officials learnt that the accused shifted the victim to Durgapur in West Bengal, he said. On Thursday, when the team reached Durgapur, the girl was found at Bhatta in Durgapur and Raj was apprehended, he added. The girl was medically examined and further sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 were added to the case, following which the accused was arrested, Sharma said. The accused, who was married, came to Delhi last year to look for a job and stayed at his relative's house. During this period, he was infatuated to the minor girl who was residing nearby, he said. With an intention to marry the girl, he lured her with false promises and kidnapped her, police said. PTI AMP KJ