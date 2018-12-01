Minor girl raped by 14-year-old boy in sugarcane fields in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 1 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was raped by a 14-year-old boy in sugarcane fields in Asadnager village here, police said Saturday. The incident took place Friday evening under Sikheda Police Station area following which a case was registered against the accused and he was apprehended, the station house officer said. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the girl had gone to the fields, with two other children, when the accused forcibly took her to nearby fields. There he raped her, the SHO said. The two children narrated the incident to her family and the girl was rushed to a hospital, the SHO added. PTI CORR AAR