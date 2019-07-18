Minor girl raped by juvenile in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A 10 year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in a village here, police said on Thursday. The girl was playing near a village temple when the 17-year-old accused lured her into his house on the pretext of showing her an animated film and alleged raped her on Tuesday, SP Devendra Nath said. An FIR was lodged at the Nagra Police Station on the basis of a complaint from the girl's mother, Nath said. The accused has been apprehended, the SP said, adding that the medical examination of the girl is being conducted. PTI COR SAB CK