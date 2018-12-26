Minor girl raped by man in Madhu Vihar

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl, a daughter of a rickshaw puller, was allegedly raped by a man in Madhu Vihar area of Dwarka district, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the minor stepped out of her house for some work, they said. The victim told police that while she was on her way, she was stopped by the accused on the street who forcefully took her to a secluded home in the same locality and raped her, a senior police officer said. The accused then threatened the victim of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, the officer said. However, when the victim reached home, she narrated the incident to her parents following which they approached the Dabri police station, he said. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added. The 24-year-old accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, he said. The accused used to work in a factory in Madhu Vihar, he added. Police said the victim's father is a rickshaw puller while her mother works as a domestic help. PTI AMP DPB