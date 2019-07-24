Minor girl raped by neighbour in Telangana

Specials
Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her neighbour here, police said on Wednesday.According to a complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the girl had gone to buy some grocery around 8 pm when the man, who lives in the same locality, forcibly took her to his house on a motorcycle and committed the crime, they said.The man later dropped the victim to her home around 11 pm and fled, the police said.The olice have registered a case of rape under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.The accused is absconding, they said, adding further investigation was on. PTI VVK DPB
