Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrested

Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was rescued within hours of her abduction by a youth in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The accused Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kalakote area of Rajouri district, was arrested during the rescue operation, a police official said. He said a resident of Zero Morh lodged a complaint with police station Reasi on Saturday, stating that his minor daughter had gone missing from her home Friday evening and suspected the involvement of Kumar behind her abduction. A case was registered and a special investigation team was formed which recovered the class 10th student, within six hours from the clutches of her kidanpper from Surankote area of Poonch district, the official said. The girl was handed over to her family after completion of legal formalities, he added.