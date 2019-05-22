Minor girls from Jharkhand raped by four

Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) Two teenage girls from Jharkhand were allegedly raped by four persons, including two minor boys, for the last six months in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said Wednesday. An FIR was registered in the matter by a child welfare committee (CWC) in Bhopal on May 18 where the girls aged 15-16 years reached earlier this month after giving a slip to the accused. The incident was reported at Raila police station of Bhilwara on Tuesday, DSP Himmat Singh said.He said a case has been registered against a contractor, Montu, who had brought the girls from Daltanganj of Jharkhand and Chandra Kant and two minor boys under IPC Section 376D (gang rape) and relevant sections of POCSO Act. The accused are on the run, police said. Bhilwara child welfare committee chairperson Suman Trivedi said the contractor had paid Rs 4,000 each to the girls' families nearly two years ago, promising them job in Rajasthan. The girls were working at a factory in Bhilwara, the official said. According to the FIR, the girls were made to work for 16 hours a day at the factory and were fed two times. They were later taken to an old factory campus where they were raped. Trivedi said the girls were not allowed to talk to their parents. The victims managed to escape when the accused were partying late night. They reached Chittorgarh from where they took a train to Bhopal and a passenger helped them connect with the CWC, the chairperson added. PTI AG SRY