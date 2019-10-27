Minor killed, 35 injured in accident in UP

Banda (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A minor boy was killed and 35 others were injured when their bus turned turtle after it hit a speed-breaker here, police said on Sunday.According to police, the incident took place near Mawai Bujurg village under the Kotwali police station area of the city on Saturday.Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganesh Prasad Saha said the private bus, carrying devotees from Kanpur Dehat, was on its way to Chitrakoot Deepdan Mela."The bus was moving at a high speed, and as a result it jumped off a speed breaker. One person, identified as Lokendra, died on the spot while 35 others sustained injuries. All the injured were admitted to a district hospital," he said.The SP added that the condition of 8-10 pilgrims is serious. Gas cutters were used to cut the roof of the bus and pull out the injured. PTI CORR NAV KJKJ