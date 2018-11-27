Minor killed in accident in north Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was killed and a girl injured after an autorickshaw hit their van from behind in north Delhi's Timarpur on Tuesday, police said.The Maruti Eeco van carrying school children was hit by the autorickshaw carrying goods. The impact was so severe that an eight-year-old boy succumbed to injuries, police said. The girl has been admitted to the Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, police said adding that there were reportedly 10 students in the van from a school in Model Town. PTI NIT SLB KJKJKJ