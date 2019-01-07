scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Minor killed in stone pelting incident

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 20-day-old girl was killed in a clash between two groups at Nawala village here, police said Monday. The clash took place on Sunday evening over a minor dispute between the two groups and soon led to stone pelting in which the girl got injured and died, they said. A case was registered against one Akbar and one Shavez under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code in Mansurpur Police Station. PTI CORR MAZ INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos