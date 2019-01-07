Minor killed in stone pelting incident

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 20-day-old girl was killed in a clash between two groups at Nawala village here, police said Monday. The clash took place on Sunday evening over a minor dispute between the two groups and soon led to stone pelting in which the girl got injured and died, they said. A case was registered against one Akbar and one Shavez under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code in Mansurpur Police Station. PTI CORR MAZ INDIND