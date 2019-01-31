scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Minor nomad girl raped in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) A four-year-old nomad girl was allegedly raped by a man of the same community near her home in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Thursday.The 28-year-old accused took the minor to a cremation ground located near their huts and committed the crime on Wednesday night, Station House Officer of the Khatushyamji police station Surendra Kumar said.The accused was caught the same night, the SHO said, adding he has been placed under arrest under relevant sections. The girl was admitted to a local hospital, Kumar said. PTI SDA DPBDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos