Minor raped, blackmailed by teenager

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager, who also blackmailed her after taking objectionable videos when she refused to get an abortion, police said Saturday. The girl approached the police along with her father and lodged a complaint on Friday, alleging that she was raped by the accused, Nagaraju (19), who promised to marry her, the police said. After the victim got pregnant, Nagaraju asked her to undergo an abortion, but the girl refused. In a fit of rage, the accused physically assaulted the girl, stripped her and took videos of her last Saturday, a police officer said. The accused, who is a student, has been blackmailing her since, the officer said. A case has been registered against Nagaraju under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and charges of rape, kidnapping and others have been slapped against him under the Indian Penal Code, the officer added. PTI GDK SSHMB