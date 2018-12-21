Minor raped by father, his friend; found pregnant

Rupnagar (Pb), Dec 21 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was found pregnant after being repeatedly raped allegedly by her father and his friend here, police said, adding that both the accused were booked Friday. The girl is seven months pregnant, Bharat Bhushan, SHO, Rupnagar civil lines police station, said.She was living with her father in a village in this district.According to police, her father and one of his friends, who was living with them, raped her repeatedly. The police were informed about the girl's pregnancy by a women and child organisation. The police got the girl medically examined and booked the father and his friend under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.Police raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, the SHO said. PTI CORR SUN CKCK