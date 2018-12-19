Minor raped in UP' Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday by a servant in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said, adding that the accused was arrested. The incident took place at Badoda village, they said. The accused, identified as 22-year-old Amit, is a native of Bihar, they added. According to Circle Officer (CO) Hariram Yadav, the accused had taken the girl to a nearby place where he allegedly raped her. Hearing the girl cry, the villagers pursued the spot and caught hold of the accused. The accused was handed over to the police who arrested him after an FIR lodged by the girl's father, the CO said. The girl has been sent for medical examination and further investigation is on, police said. The accused, Amit, worked as a servant at a farmer's place. PTI CORR CK