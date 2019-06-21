Minor rapes 3-yr-old in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jun 21 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 11-year-old neighbour in Dalanwala area of the city, police said Friday.The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl's parents had gone out leaving her at home with her two elder siblings, an official said.According to the complaint registered by the girl's parents on Thursday, the accused took the victim to his house and raped her, Superintendent of Police (city) Shweta Choubey said.The boy was booked under the POCSO act and has been sent to a juvenile home, she said. PTI ALM MAZ MAZ RHLRHL