Minor, short-circuit fire below PM's stage, three booked for negligence: Cops

Aligarh (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Three persons including an electricity contractor were booked Sunday for "negligence" after a short circuit caused a minor fire under the stage on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his speech here.Senior superintendent of police Akash Kulhari said, The wiring of air-conditioning circuit got overheated and accidentally caught fire.He said the security staff immediately doused the fire before any damage could be done.The prime minister's continued his speech uninterrupted while the security personnel tackled the mishap without anyone knowing about it, he said, adding an enquiry has been ordered.