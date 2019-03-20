Minor siblings killed, mother injured in fire in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 20 (PTI) Two minors were burnt to death and their mother was injured when a fire broke out at their house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in Parasoli village under Budhana police station, they said.The deceased were identified as Assofiya (4) and her brother Mayur Ahmad (2). Their mother, Shabana (26), was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, the police said.It is suspected that a short circuit led to the fire, they said. PTI CORR DIVDIV