Minorities safe all over UP, asserts DGP

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Not only in Ayodhya, minorities are feeling safe in entire Uttar Pradesh as there has been no communal riot in the state in the past one-and-a-half year, state police chief said Wednesday. Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh made the remarks after a litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, Iqbal Ansari, had reportedly said that Muslims were feeling unsafe in Ayodhya."Not only in Ayodhya, minorities are feeling safe in entire UP. In the past one-and-a-half year, there has not been any communal riot and wherever there was communal tension, it was contained timely," Singh told reporters here.The state police chief said, "I am not aware of what he has said. I have not seenthe video. I am surprised if someone is saying so. He can come and talk to me. I will direct local officials to give security to him."He said he can assure people of the state that it was his responsibility to provide security to "23 crore people in the state" and he was committed to it. "If anyone feels threatened, he can approach us or the local police. We will makearrangements so that he does not feel unsafe," he said.The DGP said that not only communal incidents, but the police in the state had cracked many heinous criminal cases on priority.Earlier in the day, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international vice president Champat Rai told reporters here that the Parishad will organise a Dharm Sabha in Ayodhya on November 25 to apprise the government and the court of Hindu sentiments.He said Hindus have faith that Supreme Court's decision will come in favour of Ram temple in Ayodhya."People of the country should realise the sentiments of the Hindus. Struggle is on for past 500 years for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and now the wait isunbearable," Rai said. PTI ABN SMI DPB